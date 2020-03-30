Finding humor during COVID-19 Pandemic: Fairhope statue spotted wearing protective gear

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barbara Shaw saw something that caught her eye during her morning walk along Fairhope’s bluff overlooking South Beach Park.

In an expression of social distancing, someone applied a mask and rubber gloves onto the bronze statue of Marietta Johnson, the 1907 founder of the School of Organic Education.

“I thought it was funny and creative. It made me laugh and that’s a good thing. Like taking a walk along the water, it helps relieve some of the anxiety we’re all feeling. So thank you to whoever did this. It made my morning,” Shaw said.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories