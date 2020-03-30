Finding humor during COVID-19 Pandemic: Fairhope statue spotted wearing protective gear

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barbara Shaw saw something that caught her eye during her morning walk along Fairhope’s bluff overlooking South Beach Park.

In an expression of social distancing, someone applied a mask and rubber gloves onto the bronze statue of Marietta Johnson, the 1907 founder of the School of Organic Education.

“I thought it was funny and creative. It made me laugh and that’s a good thing. Like taking a walk along the water, it helps relieve some of the anxiety we’re all feeling. So thank you to whoever did this. It made my morning,” Shaw said.

LATEST STORIES