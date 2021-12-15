‘Find chaos, bring peace’ becomes goal of locals helping tornado survivors

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of people representing several Gulf Coast organizations is in Mayfield, Kentucky this week helping the people who survived tornadoes.

“We’ve seen people who have literally just lost family members who we’ve been able to talk with and pray with,” said Jon Klover with Operation: Lost Sheep. “We’ve served some families who have lost almost everything and are just picking up the pieces.”

This group from Baldwin County says while in Mayfield, their goal is to “find chaos and bring peace.” They are helping people like Tamika Hall who survived the tornado with her kids.

“I laid all the kids inside the tub and covered them up,” Hall said. “The house started shaking really bad. All of a sudden, we couldn’t hear anything.”

These local organizations helping out are Operation: Lost Sheep, White Dove Ministries and Youth-Reach Gulf Coast.

“It’s devastated the whole downtown area and so today, we’ve been driving through, tarping roofs, cutting trees out of people’s yards, off their houses, handing out teddy bears, just loving the community any way that we can,” Klover said.

“Cutting trees and tarping roofs is just a door, an inlet, a tool used to build relationships and show love really,” said Caleb Davis of WhiteDove Ministries.

Here on the Gulf Coast, we know how devastating a natural disaster can be and what’s needed in the recovery.

“You see the shock, you see the wonder of what happens next..How do we rebuild,” said David Williams of Youth-Reach Gulf Coast. “Man, the hearts and connecting with people. That’s a universal trait we can all connect to and say how can I jump in..how can we help you?”

That’s why they are there. They say they want to help them in the first step of rebuilding and let them know it will be okay.

They will be helping in Mayfield again Thursday and will head back to Baldwin County on Friday.