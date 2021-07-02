‘Fill a Bag’ to do your part to keep Dauphin Island clean

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A new program spear-headed by a Dauphin Island Sea Lab intern made its official debut on the island Friday.

Photojournalist Matt Goins found out, the Fill a Bag program will help keep the white beaches of Dauphin Island clean and save marine life from harmful plastic.

“These buckets are for picking up trash and making your beach walk a little more meaningful,” said Erin Casellas with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Next time you come down to Dauphin Island West End Beach, you can stop by and pick up a bucket. Take it with you and fill it up with trash.

“We’re really excited to have these posts up before this holiday weekend coming up so if you are coming down to Dauphin Island with your friends and family, please be sure to participate,” Casellas said. “This is really important — picking up trash at the beaches for lots of reasons. First, it keeps our beaches beautiful so people will want to come and spend time here. Second, trash poses a threat to marine life on the beach.”

Right now, it is turtle nesting season.

“So when mother sea turtles come up to lay their eggs, we want to make sure to remove any debris that might be in their way,” Casellas said.

When the tides come in and when storms come through, trash on the beaches can wash back out into the waters.

