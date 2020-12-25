Fight in Florida leads to 4 relatives being shot, 1 killed

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a Christmas Eve fight between a 15-year-old boy and others spilled over into the teen’s home where four of his relatives were shot, including a 70-year-old woman who later died.

The Lakeland Police Department says the fight started Thursday afternoon and then carried over to the house where the teen lived with his relatives. At some point, shots were fired by a resident of the home and by the individuals who showed up at the home. Besides the 70-year-old woman, the other relatives who were shot were a 43-year-old male, a 39-year-old female and a 13-year-old female.

