MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the Battle of Prichard game with Vigor and Blount High Schools at Ladd Pebbles-Stadium, a fight causes a panic during the game causing it to be suspended temporarily. Witnesses at the game told WKRG News 5 that a fight broke out and people ran for safety.

Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG that no shots were ever fired.

According to Corporal Frazier, someone caused a panic by stating someone had a gun, causing people to flee from the stands. In the live feed of the game from the Mobile County Public School System, football players are seen falling to the ground.

The Mobile County Public School System released a statement in response to the game:

There was a little skirmish in the stands. Some of the fans got excited and ran. Our security team responded, secured the area and determined that it was safe to resume play, which we did. This is a testament that the security measures we have in place were effective. Mobile County Public School System

Once Mobile Police secured the scene and completed their investigation, the game continued.