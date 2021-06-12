Fifth annual CreekFest back bigger and better

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation and 3Mile Creeks’s fifth annual CreekFest was back this year, bigger and better.

The revamped event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tricentennial Park. Unlike previous years, the festival provided space for local artists and small business owners, food trucks, live music, lots of fun activities for all ages and updates on all the work going on throughout the watershed by various area exhibitors.

The free event highlighted the Mobile Bay NEP’s plan’s to revilatize Three Mile Creek.