FHP trooper shot, killed on I-95 in South Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed on I-95 Wednesday.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles was the first agency to confirm the loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullock was reportedly shot while assisting on a call on I-95 in Martin County.

The entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kQ8zO0mVGF — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 5, 2020

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced a complete shut down of I-95 in both directions at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said there had been an officer involved shooting and warned drivers to avoid the area.

“Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers.” FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding

There has not been official confirmation on what led to the shooting or an announcement of an arrest.

There is a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: