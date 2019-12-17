FHP: Portion of Highway 29 to be dedicated fallen trooper

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper will have a portion of Highway 29 dedicated to him on Friday.

A section of Highway 29, from Neal Road to Nine Mile Road in Escambia County, will be dedicated to Trooper Milan D. Hendrix. Hendrix was killed in a traffic accident while patrolling Highway 29 in on June 1, 1989. He was only 37 years old.

Hendrix began his career with FHP in March 1980 as a member of the 59th recruit class, according to FHP. FHP says Hendrix went on to serve the residents of Florida for nine years, having been stationed in Pinellas and Escambia counties.

“Trooper Hendrix served the residents of our state with great honor as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper,” said Major Warren Fast, Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A Commander, in a media release. “His service and dedication will forever be remembered.”

The ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Pensacola Florida Highway Patrol Station located at 150 Stumpfield Road. It will start at 10 a.m.

