FHP: Drunk driver arrested for hitting, killing motorcyclist on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after troopers say he slammed into a motorcycle, killing the driver, then left the scene of the crash on Interstate 75.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gibsonton Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Troopers say 35-year-old Frank Joseph Fischer of Tampa was headed south on the interstate and did not see the Suzuki’s GSX-R in front of him.

Fisher rear-ended the motorcycle, which burst into flames, then left the scene of the crash.

Troopers say a 23-year-old Riverview man was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. His name was not released.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.

Fisher was located by deputies a short time later at the Lowe’s on Gibsonton Drive in Riverview.

He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

