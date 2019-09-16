HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after troopers say he slammed into a motorcycle, killing the driver, then left the scene of the crash on Interstate 75.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gibsonton Drive shortly after 1 a.m.
Troopers say 35-year-old Frank Joseph Fischer of Tampa was headed south on the interstate and did not see the Suzuki’s GSX-R in front of him.
Fisher rear-ended the motorcycle, which burst into flames, then left the scene of the crash.
Troopers say a 23-year-old Riverview man was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. His name was not released.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.
Fisher was located by deputies a short time later at the Lowe’s on Gibsonton Drive in Riverview.
He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newlyweds surprise injured grandma that couldn’t make the wedding
- Spanish Fort, Fairhope vote tomorrow on property tax increase to fund schools
- Man allegedly punches woman and pushes her from car before stealing it
- Coach O on Drew Brees’ injury: “I felt bad for him, his family, the Saints, and the state of Louisiana”
- FHP: Drunk driver arrested for hitting, killing motorcyclist on I-75