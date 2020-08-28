FHP: Driver ran over pedestrian and left them for dead

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE
On 8/27/20, a fatal hit and run collision occurred on County Road 95A (Palafox Street) just north of Johnson Avenue. A dark colored vehicle was traveling north on County Road 95A when it collided with the rear of a bicyclist who was also traveling north on County Road 95A. Just after the crash, the vehicle fled the scene last seen traveling north on County Road 95A. As a result of the collision, the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by Escambia County EMS on scene. The vehicle is said to be a dark in color vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle has damage to the front and passenger side possibly including the windshield. The vehicle is also missing a passenger side mirror. If there are any witnesses that may have seen the vehicle, please call *FHP (347) or 850-4845000. Also, any tips can also be provided to Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP (7867).