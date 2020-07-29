FHP: 9-year-old in critical condition after dirt bike accident in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition following a dirt bike accident.

He was going down Carken Road and drove through an intersection, hitting a Ford Explorer. The 21-year-old driver of that vehicle was not injured. However, the boy was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating this crash.

