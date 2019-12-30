FHP: 2 people injured in Pensacola motorcycle crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol tells News 5 two people were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital Monday after a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Amendia Drive and Jacqueline Way in Pensacola.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash. The condition of those injured in the crash was not released by FHP.

We will update this story if we get any new information.

