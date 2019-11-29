Fewer crowds hit the stores for Black Friday shopping in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Retail Federation says more than half of all consumers already started their holiday shopping earlier this month. But that’s not stopping people from hitting the stores.

One of the shopping centers expected to be busy on Black Friday, McGowin Park in Mobile.

It has become a tradition with some families. To hit the stores as soon as Thanksgiving is over.

“We have Thanksgiving dinner with our family, and as soon as everything is over with, we hit the roads. We don’t stop for 24-25 hours,” said Sharon Jones.

Shoppers hope to find the best holiday deals to go under the Christmas Tree.

“How long you been out? Since about 4 yesterday,” said Destinee Rath.

Usually, stores are packed the second they open on Black Friday. But, at McGown Park early Friday morning, the rush, wasn’t there.

“Actually, not that busy. I went over to the outlets, over there is a lot of people. Over here not that much,” said Rath.

“It seems like some of the stores we go to, more of them are organized more than previous years. It’s been a lot better this year,” said Jones.

The National Retail Federation says more than 165 million people will shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year. Black Friday is supposed to be the busiest day.

But some think some shoppers are choosing to sleep in and stay inside to find those deals.

“The online shopping kind of took it off a little bit, it’s not as crazy as it usually is,” said Gavin Steele.

