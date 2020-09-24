Female child dead, 3 injured after home explosion in Oklahoma City, fire officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – (KWTV) — Fire officials said a female child is dead and three others were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at an Oklahoma City home.

According to authorities, the explosion was in the 8000 block of Northeast 139th Street near East Memorial Road and North Midwest Boulevard.

OKCFD’s Public Information Officer District Chief Benny Fulkerson said a mother, father and their two children lived in the home. The father suffered serious injuries, and the mother and other child have burn injuries.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is investigating the cause of the fire.

OCC officials said they will investigate to see if the explosion is related to a pipeline. If they find that the explosion was not caused by a pipeline, they will hand the investigation off to the fire department.

News 9 crews are on the scene gathering more information.

