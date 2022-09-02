JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Friday with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to provide an update on Jackson’s water crisis.

According to Criswell, President Joe Biden’s emergency declaration will give FEMA resources to help those in need. She spoke with members of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba about the crisis.

She was able to tour the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility to see the challenges that workers face each day.

Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), said the plant is increasing pressure and overhead storage capacity in tanks. However, a chemical imbalance slowed down water production around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

He said teams addressed the issue and brought everything back online. Due to the issue, the PSI went down to 77.2. The goal is to get to 87 PSI. Craig said there could be some fluctuation in water pressure Friday evening.

Last evening, Craig said there was a minor ammonia leak. A team is working to stop the leak at this time.

Teams from Florida and Louisiana arrived at the plant on Friday to help with the issues.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) executive director Steve McCraney said 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed by members of the National Guard to Jacksonians in less than 24 hours at the supersites.

McCraney said 71 trucks with water arrived on Thursday, and he expects 36 trucks to arrive on Saturday.

Reeves reiterated that Jackson neighbors should boil their water for one minute before they consume it. The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, which was first issued on July 29, 2022.

MEMA’s Call Center is open for neighbors affected by the water crisis. The call center number is 1-833-591-6362. The call center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.