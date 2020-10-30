Felix’s Fish Camp heavily damaged by Hurricane Zeta

Photo: Felix’s Fish Camp Facebook

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The popular seafood restaurant Felix’s Fish Camp suffered significant damage from Hurricane Zeta.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, the team is working diligently to get back up and running, although it does not have a reopening date as of yet.

