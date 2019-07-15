Feds warn Facebook users against raid on Area 51

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The U.S. Air Force is warning more than one-million people not to try and raid Area-51. More than a million Facebook users say they want to storm the Nevada military base on September 20th in an effort to, quote, ‘see the aliens.”

The page states that the whole thing is a big joke. But the Air Force isn’t laughing. It issued a statement saying quote “we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train american armed forces.” Adding, “the U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect america and its assets.” The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades. Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFOs and aliens at the military site.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida