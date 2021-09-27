Federal trial begins for accused Mobile cop killer Marco Perez

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, the federal jury trial for an accused Mobile cop killer, Marco Perez, began.

Perez is facing several federal charges including possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

On Monday jury selection began. The trial could last several weeks.

At least 40 witnesses could be called to the stand.

Perez is charged with shooting undercover policeman Sean Tuder in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile. His attorneys argued Tuder never identified himself as a policeman, and Perez thought he was being attacked and acted lawfully under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law.

The prosecution says that law doesn’t apply because Perez was a convicted felon barred from owning a gun and that the weapon used was stolen.

According to court records, an evidentiary hearing is scheduled next month in Circuit court on the capital murder charge.

If convicted for capital murder, Perez could face the death penalty.