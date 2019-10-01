Federal lawsuit filed in high-profile 2018 stabbing at Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former inmate at Mobile Metro Jail has filed a federal lawsuit following a high profile stabbing attack from 2018. The complaint alleges dangerous conditions at the jail itself led to a serious stabbing. This lawsuit really gets at the heart of problems at the jail that Warden Trey Oliver and others have spoken about for years.

The complaint was filed by Joshua Dickinson. The complaint says in January 2018 he was attacked by his cellmate Joshua Brown and stabbed at least three times.

The suit says Joshua Brown was clearly mentally ill and violent because of overcrowding and inadequate staffing, violent inmates are housed with nonviolent inmates.

Another big question raised by this complaint concerns weapons. How did an inmate get a consumer-grade knife into the jail? Attorney for the plaintiff, Henry Brewster says this complaint alleges a number of systemic problems which were the cause of his treatment.

The complaint also says Joshua Dickinson’s charge of domestic violence was nolle prossed, or not prosecuted, but for some reason, he was still housed in Metro Jail. The complaint points out the Warden himself, on the day of the attack, talked about a number of shortcomings at the jail including staffing issues and overcrowding.

The case was just filed in federal court last week. I reached out to the attorney for Mobile County, Jay Ross, who said they had not even been served yet and couldn’t comment on pending litigation for the time being.