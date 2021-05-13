FDOT lowering speed limit on Cervantes St. in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Be prepared to drive slower on Cervantes Street starting Monday. May 17.

The speed limit will be permanently changed from 35 mph to 30 mph between Dominguez Street and A Street.

The following was sent from FDOT:

Drivers will also continue to encounter inside lane closures between Dominguez Street and Kirk Street as crews perform median work. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward through the end of the year. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Learn more about the pedestrian safety improvement project at Facebook.com/CervantesStreet or Instagram @CervantesStreet.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web atwww.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl and Instagram @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook atMyFDOTNWFL.