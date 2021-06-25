FDLE: Overall crime down, violent crime up in 2020 from 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released its annual report showing crime numbers in 2020 compared to 2019.

FDLE reports overall crime is down across Florida for the 50th year. The state’s crime volume dropped 14.1 percent in 2020 compared to the year before. Property crimes dropped by 17 percent, but violent crime went up by 2.3 percent. The index crimes of rape, robbery, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts were down, but murder and aggravated assault increased. Domestic violence murder was down in 2020, but stalking increased. You can read the full report here.

In Escambia County, overall crime dropped, but there was an increase in the number of murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assault cases.

In Santa Rosa County, overall crime was down. There was only a slight increase in murders and robberies, but there was a decrease in the number of rape and aggravated assault cases.

In Okaloosa County, there was a steep decline both in overall crime and violent crime.