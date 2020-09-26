FDLE: Amber Alert issued for abducted Florida child

APOPKA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old abducted girl in Apopka.
Authorities say Mackenzie Vega was wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts the last time she was seen. She is described to have long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head. Her last known whereabouts were in the area of the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road, according to officials.
Keith Edward Green is suspected to be her abductor, per FDLE. Authorities say they may be traveling in a 2017, silver Hyundai Elantra, TX tag number MVD3055.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 1-866-858-2233 or 911
