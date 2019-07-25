FDA Issues Breast Implant Recall

A worldwide breast implant recall issued Thursday. Allergan issued the recall of Biocell textured breast implants and tissue expanders.

Recently, thousands of women have come forward, saying their breast implants are making them sick. It’s known as Breast Implant Illness.

These textured implants, which hundreds of thousands of women currently have, are now being recalled because they’re linked to cancer. It’s called “breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma,” or BIA-ALCL. This is not breast cancer, but a type of lymphoma that can develop around breast implants.



Officials with the Food and Drug Administration say it is rare, but women with these textured implants, both saline and silicone, need to be aware that they can cause harm, and even death. As of July 6th, the FDA received a total of 573 reports globally of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, with 33 deaths. Four-hundred-eighty-one of those patients had Allergan breast implants; the rest, another brand.

The main symptoms of BIA-ALCL are asymmetry, a lump in the breast or armpit, overlying skin rash, hardening of the breast, and or swelling and pain in the area of the implant, which may occur months, to years after implantation.



Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Burgdorf said, “We do see these patients that come in with these symptoms, we want to take care of them, we want to be advocates for them, and we’re on their side so we don’t want to just dismiss these symptoms.”

In most cases, this type of ALCL can be treated by removing the scar capsule that forms around the implant.

Allergan has already stopped selling the Biocell textured implants in Europe and Canada. If you have these implants and have concerns, you’re urged to talk with a plastic surgeon.