FBI warns of threat during ‘Joker’ opening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Fans at the premiere of the new ‘Joker’ movie were a bit anxious, not just because of the intense action on screen.

CBS News has learned the FBI sent a bulletin to law enforcement agencies this week warning of social media posts calling for “unspecific mass shootings” related to the film.

The warning reignites fear that followed a 2012 mass shooting during another movie in the Batman Universe. Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a theater in Aurora, Colorado during a showing of ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

Thursday night, many theaters said they would not accept tickets after the film started and law enforcement increased patrols.

Warner Brothers, the movie studio that produced the film, issued a statement saying the movie is not “an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.”