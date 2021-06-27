FBI agent shot during operation in Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson FBI agent was shot in the line of duty while conducting an operation Saturday night, according to Darkhorse Press.

Multiple law enforcement sources close to the operation confirmed the incident stemmed from shots fired call answered by the Jackson Police Department. Officers pulled over the suspect’s vehicle in connection with the call, and the suspect then stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on police.

The agent was shot and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he is reportedly in stable condition.

“The FBI Jackson Field Office is committed to assisting the Jackson Police Department with reducing violent crime,” said FBI spokesman Brett Carr. “While assisting JPD, an FBI Special Agent sustained a non-life threatening injury from a gunshot and has been released from the hospital.”

Police are currently searching for suspect who escaped from the scene.

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.