Father dies of cancer during pandemic, family wanted him out of veterans home sooner

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The pain continues for a Bay Minette family.

On Monday, Ruth Carlisle was stressed and frustrated about the fact that there were 16 cases of COVID-19 at the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette – where her father has been for more than a year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she hasn’t been able to see him face-to-face in that amount of time either.

That did change, this week, when she was able to take him home Thursday. But this wasn’t a joyous occasion. It was because he was diagnosed with lung cancer and given weeks to live.

Well, those weeks – were really less than a day.

“We got him home yesterday afternoon around 2 o clock,” she told News 5, through tears. “We got him home by ambulance. And he passed away this [Friday] morning around 8:30. He didn’t even get 24 hours with us.”

Carlisle, a retired RN, understands the need to limit visitors at the veterans home – but she thinks something could have been done to give her more time with her dad. She and her husband Alex say they felt left in the dark throughout the whole process.

“I don’t understand what the plan is.. they’re not allowing anyone to know that,” said Carlisle. “I would have taken care of him and had him home sooner – which is all he wanted, that’s all he wanted.”

