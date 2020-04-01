Father and daughter survive tornado when their truck was flipped over in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Yesterday, we saw a line of strong to severe thunderstorms track across the Gulf Coast. Jimmy Mote and Cassidy Nicholson were traveling to work yesterday Morning when their lives flashed right before their eyes.



It was partly cloudy and then all of a sudden the sky turned to an ominous grey. The wind began to pick up and their phones went off with a tornado warning. It became hard to see out of their windshield and slowly Jimmy lost control of the steering wheel.



In an instance their truck was lifted from the ground and rolled over four times. They were then left dangling by their seatbelt upside down waiting for for help and praying for a miracle. They reached over to one another to see if they were okay.



News 5 Colleen Peterson sat down with them for an exclusive interview to see how they are recovering.



“We saw the power lines flicker and next thing you know we started rolling, we rolled about four times,” Cassidy said. “The truck was upside down we were just sitting there, I was dangling by the seatbelt the seatbelt saved our lives.”



Jimmy might’ve walked away with a bruise on his shoulder from the seatbelt but they both explained that’s what saved their lives.

“I got cuts on both hands and a tendon injury on the left hand,” Jimmy said.



Their perspective on tornado warnings is forever changed. They will never take a warning for granted again and will always make sure to take extra precautions when a severe weather event occurs.