MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday was the 2nd day in court to hear arguments on whether one of the jurors in the Jonathan Nakhla case was eligible to serve, based on her place of residency.

The defense reiterated that Melinda Pate lived in Baldwin County during the time she was summoned for jury duty, despite Pate’s testimony that her dad’s home in Mobile County was her permanent residence.

Prosecutors argued Pate’s driver’s license and voter registration both had her dad’s address but the defense presented documents that Pate’s vehicle has been registered to her girlfriend’s house in Loxley for the past three years.

Tasha Steimle is the neighbor of Pate’s girlfriend. She testified she had seen Pate’s car there often but she never knew the couple.

“Probably every day,” said Steimle. “But I don’t really pay attention.”

The defense also called two sheriff deputies to the stand. They both testified that they tried to serve Pate paperwork to her dad’s address in 2020 and 2023. On both occasions, the deputies were told by Pate’s dad that she moved and no longer lived there.

“We feel like it was clear that this person was not a Mobile resident and knew she wasn’t a Mobile resident,” said Dennis Knizley, Nahkla’s defense attorney. “Though we don’t want anything bad to happen to the person, but we do want our client to have a fair trial and have a jury of his peers, which he did not in this case.”

The defense also brought up that Pate moved in with her girlfriend on March 8, which was before the trial was over. They believe this move disqualified Pate.

Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes disagreed saying there is no rule that a juror can’t move in the middle of a trial; and there’s no rule that says jurors have to notify the court if they do so.

Judge Pipes described Pate’s life as a “nomadic” one because she would spend her time in different places, with family and friends, between Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Mobile County District Attorney, Keith Blackwood, told News 5 in a statement “The juror in question’s home is in Mobile County, and like many others has a life in Mobile County and elsewhere. This does not disqualify the juror for jury service in Mobile County.”

In March, Nakhla was convicted of murder for driving drunk, crashing and killing his passenger, USA medical student, Samantha Thomas in 2020. In April, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Thomas’s family says “The facts, even if a new trial was to take place, Samantha’s death was caused from his weapon- his automobile and alcohol, and we hope he would be found guilty again, and maybe get life the next time around.”

Judge Pipes told the court Thursday he has a few things to consider in this “murky and slippery” motion before he can make his ruling on the defense’s request for a new trial.

He is expected to make a ruling by Tuesday or else, the motion will be denied because it would have surpassed the 60 day timeline from the day Nakhla was sentenced.