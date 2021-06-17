Fatal shooting under investigation in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police are trying to arrest the person responsible for a fatal shooting, the agency said Thursday.

Investigators said officers found a woman shot and killed at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home on North 6th Street.

“Witnesses observed a black male running on foot after hearing shots fired,” the agency added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call Detective Jonathan Rockett at 850-892-8513. Callers may also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crimestoppers at 850-863-8477(TIPS).

