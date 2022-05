PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) – Pensecola Police are looking for a man who walked in to Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue around 4:30 this morning and fired several shots at a woman who was working out at the gym.

Police say the woman was struck several times, and died of her injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a slim black man dressed in gray clothing.

Several other people were in the gym at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.