UPDATE: Man identified in fatal crash on Moffett Road in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: ALEA has identified the man who died in a fatal crash at Moffett and Schillinger roads.

On Friday, June 28, Wayne Edward Williams, 63, of Mobile, was killed when his 2012 Honda Fit struck a tree on private property and overturned.

Williams, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:40 p.m. incident on Schillinger Road just north of US 98 in Semmes.

Original story

An accident is reported on Moffett Road near Schillinger Road.

ALGO Traffic is reporting the crash has one confirmed fatality.

According to our crew on the scene, it looks like a vehicle overturned.

All lanes are open to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story.