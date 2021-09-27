Fatal crash involving alleged drunk driver claims life of Phenix City man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 169 near mile marker 8 claimed the life of a Phenix City man.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. A truck collided with a motorcycle, leaving Billy R. Cosper, 52 deceased at the scene.

Charles A. Stringfellow, 56, of Salem was entering the roadway when he struck Cosper, ejecting him from his motorcycle. Cosper succumbed to his injuries.

ALEA Troopers say Stringfellow was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested, charged with murder, and placed in Russell County Jail without bond.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

