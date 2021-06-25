Biker killed in hit-and-run on I-10 in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) A biker died early Friday morning after he was hit from behind by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Crestview. The driver of the truck fled the scene and ditched the tractor-trailer six miles away at the Loves truck stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 53-year-old biker was from Defuniak Springs. His name has not been released. The driver of the 18-wheeler is a 33-year-old man, who is also from Defuniak Springs.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Crestview were blocked for several hours. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near mile marker 61.

Article updated at 6:35 a.m. to include new information.