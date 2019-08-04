Family: Woman killed in El Paso shooting shielding baby

EL PASO, TX (AP) – A relative says a 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son was among the 20 people killed when a gunman opened fire in a crowded El Paso shopping area.
Leta Jamrowski of El Paso learned Saturday afternoon that her older sister Jordan Anchondo had been shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies earlier in the day.
Jamrowski told the AP that her infant nephew suffered broken bones as a result of his mother falling to the ground.