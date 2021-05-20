Family wakes up to growling dog with burglar in the house

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 26-year-old Benjamin Gutierrez is charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and petty theft after he was caught in a Destin golf course neighborhood.

Benjamin Gutierrez

OCSO says deputies arrived at a home on Amhurst Circle near the Emerald Bay Gold Club after homeowners say they heard movement on the first floor.

Deputies saw two men running from the house and the chase began. Gutierrez was quickly captured.

Benjamin Gutierrez



Niceville PD came in with K9’s to search for the second suspect but the track was lost on the golf course near the Emerald Lakes neighborhood.

OCSO says residents should review their surveillance footage from May 19 between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to assist with the investigation. Vehicle burglaries have also been reported from the same time frame.

If you have any information you can call OCSO at 850-651-7400.