NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. Congressman Donald Rumsfeld speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit – Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Family says former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at 88.

The following statement was posted on Twitter from Donald Rumsfeld’s account Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

Rumsfeld, who served under George W. Bush, was surrounded by family at his home in New Mexico.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” the family said in the statement.

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense under President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977. He also served in the same role from January 2001 to December 2006 under President George W. Bush.

He leaves behind a wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.