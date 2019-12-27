Family says disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue, has died at age 79

by: Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Family says disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue, has died at age 79.

