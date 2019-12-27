Family says disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue, has died at age 79

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A fast moving fire in a Southern California apartment complex Friday killed two girls and their father, who died after he got some of the family to safety but returned to try to rescue his other children, police said.

The man’s 8-year-old son was also found gravely injured in the apartment in the city of Hemet and was flown to a hospital, Hemet police spokesman Lt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.