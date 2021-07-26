Family offering $10,000 reward for information on missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Russel Marcus Chestang is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps find him.

The sheriff’s office says Chestang was last seen at The Barn, 5751 US 45 in Prichard on May 29, 2021, around 5:30-6:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a “Reed’s Tree Service” t-shirt with cut-off sleeves, blue jeans, work boots and carrying a blue/black backpack.  He has two tattoos; one of a marijuana leaf and the other Alabama A.

If you have any information, please call 251-574-8633 or go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.

