CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a young woman shot and killed on New Year’s Day is demanding justice.

18-year-old Ashlei Hinds was killed at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Military Road, in Northwest, D.C. early Monday morning. An elected official said a group was gathering there for a New Year’s Eve celebration when someone fired a gun.

On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Jelani Cousin and charged him with second-degree murder in Hinds’ death.

“She did not deserve this,” said Sandra Thomas, Hinds’ grandmother. “Ashlei was not a party person, she loved people, she fits in anywhere she goes. But, for this to happen to her, we need answers. Why? What was the motive behind this?”

According to Hinds’ mother, Tiffany Falden, the young woman was home for Christmas break from Louisiana State University, where she was attending her freshman year of college.

“Ashlei was an amazing girl. My firstborn, friendly, outgoing. Everywhere she went she brightened up the room. Educated. Articulate. Everybody loved Ashlei,” said her mother.

Hinds was studying sports administration with the hopes of becoming a sports agent or an athletic director. She graduated from Wise High School in 2023, where she served as the president of the student government association.

“She loved being SGA president the last year, she loved doing any type of school activity. She went to church. She would help with the little kids,” said Falden.

The family is leaning on their faith to find peace during this time.

“[I’m] Sad and hurt,” her mother said. “But, I got faith so I know God doesn’t make mistakes, whether or not we may feel like he does, he doesn’t make mistakes. I know she knows God and I know she’s in a better place.”