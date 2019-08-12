Family of Moss Point suspect demands justice

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG/WLOX) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in Moss Point wants to hold police accountable.

Toussaint Diamon Sims’ family and lawyer held a vigil and rally Sunday night, demanding justice for his life. Our CBS affiliate WLOX was there.

“I just want justice. That’s it,” said Sims’ father.

Sims was shot and killed Thursday night by a Moss Point police officer.

“We are here to seek justice for his untimely death,” said Sims’ family attorney, Carlos Moore.

Friends, family and community members gathered to remember the 27-year-old, all while demanding answers.

“Five times in the back, I still ain’t heard what he did for five times in the back. My child,” said Keena Sims, Diamon Sims’ mother.

Sims was wanted for several warrants and was found at a store in Pascagoula on Thursday. Police say they attempted to arrest him there, but he drove off in his car. His car eventually stopped working in Moss Point, and he started running. Police say he “displayed a firearm in a threatening manner,” which prompted the officer to shoot.

That’s something Moore disputes, citing multiple witnesses.

“She saw when he got out of the vehicle running as fast as he could with nothing in his hands, nothing, and I repeat nothing in his hands. Nothing that could be construed as a weapon, and no weapon for sure was in his hands,” said Moore.

His family, angry for the pain they’ve experienced.

“I hope you can’t never sleep, because this is uncalled for. He had a family,” said his mother.

Moore is demanding the officer involved, and the police chief be fired immediately. The lawyer has released the name of the officer, but the Moss Point police department has not yet released that name.

Moore tells WLOX he has not spoken with the police department but has conducted his own investigation.