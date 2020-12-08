Family of missing Monroe County man desperate for answers as search continues

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members continue their search for 71-year-old Willie Richardson in Monroe County.

“Just let us know that he’s OK. Or return him. Just drop him off,” said Mattie Wilson, Richardson’s sister.

It’s been nearly two weeks since family members last spoke to Richardson. The last phone call they received was on Nov. 28.

“It’s very common to drive up Highway 42 and see him walking, it’s a very common thing,” said his sister, Betty Madison.

But, his daily walks are typically close to home. After days of searching the woods with no luck, their concern is growing.

“If he’s out there and somebody has him, we just want him returned and whatever condition he’s in we will take him, just return him if someone has him,” Ernestine Howard, Richardson’s sister, said.

For most of his life, Richardson has lived in the Peterman community, north of Monroeville. That’s where much of his family still lives. They’re hoping someone has seen him.

“A lot of times in these rural areas and tight-knit communities the stones uncovered by the community are just as relevant as what can be turned over by authorities,” Nick Madison said.

If you have any information on Richardson’s whereabouts, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. There is a $1,000 reward for his safe return.

