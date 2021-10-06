Family of missing Mobile County man increase reward to $25,000

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A family desperate for answers has increased the reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of 33-year-old Marcus Chestang.

Chestang has been missing since May 28, and his family has been searching ever since. He was last seen on security camera footage at the Barn Nightclub on Highway 45 in Mobile County near Prichard. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says his phone pinged outside of the bar, but that’s been the only shred of evidence.

Brian Keevan, one of Chestang’s relatives, says it’s been difficult having so few clues in the last four months. “We’d just like to put this to bed and find out where he is or what has happened to him.”

The family originally put up a $10,000 reward, but now they have increased it to $25,000 in hopes it will spark new interest in the case.

Keevan said no one has had contact with him since May 28. He says Chestang would call his grandmother multiple times a week for the last 20 years, and his grandmother hasn’t heard from him since the day he went missing. Because of this lack of communication among the family, they believe Chestang is most likely deceased, but they still want to know where he is and what happened.

“That’s just, he’s way out of his pattern…,” Keevan said.

This need for closure from the family sparked this increased reward of $25,000.

“Somebody knows something. We’re just begging those people, please come forward, to help us locate him and to help this family. They’re grieving really hard,” Keevan said.

If you know anything about Marcus Chestang’s disappearance, please speak up. You can remain anonymous. He has two tattoos; one of a marijuana leaf and the other an Alabama A. Call 251-574-8633 or go to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime tips page at www.mobileso.com/crimetips.