Family of inmate says he’s brain dead after being transferred from Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating and ‘inmate on inmate’ assault.

But they aren’t identifying who the inmate is.

One family says Frederick Johnson, a former Parchman inmate, is on life support at the University of Mississippi Medical Center is brain dead — and they’re not getting any answers as to why.

“My brother is dead and I know my brother is dead yet and still they want to hook tubes to him and make it seem like he’s on life support— educated as I am I know that if it’s not brain function the person is dead,” Johnson’s brother LaRobert Tisdale said.

Family of Johnson say he is brain dead and machines are keeping his body warm and when they saw him the images were heartbreaking.

“My brother had staples all the way down the left side of his face he’s beaten and bruised information on the website says that my brother was re-located January 28th, the hospital officials are telling my sister that my brother been at this hospital since January 27th,” Tisdale said.

Johnson was at Parchman and transferred to the Central Mississippi Corrections Facility— with an expected release date in December.

For Johnson’s mother she’s at a loss for words.

“I can’t describe how I feel — because that was my only child living now you know — I just don’t know,” Leola Johnson said.

The family say they just want answers.

“After he done did all his time and all these years that we was going to be reunited with him,” Tisdale said. “A chance to make peace with him a lot of things, show growth, I can’t tell my brother that I forgive him and can’t tell my brother that I love him.”

The family will make the decision to take him off life support or not — on Wednesday.