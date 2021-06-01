Family of 15-year-old shot and killed in Mobile speak out

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have released the name of the teenager shot and killed on Sunday night in mobile.

15-year-old Jamarion Lee’s, or junior as his loved ones called him, life tragically ended on Sunday night when he was shot and killed.

His uncle, Brandon Lee tells us junior was the jokester of the family and was a good kid. “Every time you would see him he would always be joking. He was a funny little dude and a cool kid, he loved his family he was a good kid.”

Junior was known to walk around the Greenwich Hills neighborhood, but according to his uncle was never one to cause trouble. “There are a lot of guns on the streets these days and a lot of teenagers have them, but he wasn’t that type of child. “Was it worth it? Like, what would make you kill a 15-year-old. What could he do that was so bad for you to shoot him three times? That’s what I’m still trying to, I can’t put that together in my head.”

Chantale Harris was the woman who found junior lying in the street and called 911, she spoke with us on scene on Sunday night. “Blood just started bubbling out of his nose and stuff and so I was like oh my god he’s been shot and so I called 911.”

Now the family just wants answers for this crime. “There’s folks that love him and there are folks that are mad. Just turn yourself in. Folks that do stuff like this get caught in the end.” Lee says.



Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact them.