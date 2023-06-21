MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than 24 hours after a man was shot and killed at the Spanish Oaks Inn, the victim’s family is hoping speaking out can lead to a speedy arrest in their loved one’s death.

Family members identified Kristopher Kenney, 20, as the victim in the Tuesday night shooting in Theodore.

“I watched him take his last breath,” recounted Kenney’s finace, Tailor Harris. “I watched the life leave his body.”

She and Kenney went to the Spanish Oaks to visit Kenney’s sister. She says not even five minutes later, Kenney went outside to grab something from the car, and that’s when she would see him for the last time.

“I walked inside with our little eight-month-old, sat him down, and Kristopher went to walk outside and said, ‘I’ll be right back and grabbed the keys.’,” she explained. “He went to go get something out of the car, and then not even a minute later, probably not even 45 seconds later, I heard four gunshots.”

After hearing the gunfire, she saw a group of men run away after shooting her fiance.

“These boys that shot Kristopher look no older than he was,” said Harris. “He was 20 years old. They looked about from anywhere from the age of 17 to 20 years old.”

The family says Kenney just turned 20, and he just celebrated his first Father’s Day with his eight-month-old son, Tyler–describing him as the life of the party.

“Him being goofy; making everyone laugh,” said Lisa Dickinson, Kenney’s mother. “No matter how sad he was or how hurt he was. He was gonna make you smile. He was gonna make you feel good.”

“He was a very independent young man,” said Kenney’s stepfather Herbert Haefeker. “Full-time job, just graduated high school, had a whole life ahead of him, is very independent, took care of his fiancee and his child with everything that he needed, stepping up in life to be a young man.”

Harris says it’ll be difficult to explain to their son when he grows up about his father’s passing. She says he was a great father to his child.

“My favorite memory is when I had our son in the hospital, I just had him and everybody cleared out the room and they wrapped him up,” reminisced Harris tearing up. “And Christopher was home after his first bath and he’s holding him and looks at me and goes ‘Baby, we just had a baby!’”

As the family keeps Kenney’s memory alive, they’re hoping for a quick arrest in their son’s case. To help speed up that process, they’re asking for the community to come forward.

“I just ask if anyone has any information, please help me find who killed my son, please come forward. Please.” pleaded Dickinson.

“Please don’t be scared. Just do what’s right,” said Haefeker.

Currently, Mobile Police have not made any arrests or named any suspects in this case.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with Kenney’s funeral expenses. You can click the link here if you’d like to donate.