Family: Loyal dog says final goodbye to owner after fatal boat accident on Mobile Bay

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A boating accident that happened on Sept. 9 near Daphne has turned deadly, according to family members of the victim, Richard Dove.

Investigators say the boat hit something in the water.

Dove’s sister tells WKRG News 5 he was taken off life support Monday and passed away Tuesday evening.

Loved ones describe Dove as an avid outdoorsman and passionate duck hunter who never went anywhere without his best friend: a black lab named Whiskey.

Richard Dove and his dog, Whiskey

Whiskey was also on the boat when the accident happened last week.

Don Boyd, one of the witnesses of the boat accident coming ashore at the Lake Forest Yacht Club, took Whiskey in until family members could be located.

“You could just tell how loyal that dog was because all night he was going to the door and crying and there was nothing he could do,” Boyd said.

“He’d be fine for a little while and then he’d cry, and then he’d come back to bed.” Don Boyd

He and his wife took the dog in after the paramedics left the night of the accident and later reunited Whiskey with the family.

Dove’s sister says hospice nurses allowed Whiskey to pay one last visit — something the family will be forever grateful for.