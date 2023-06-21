MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After nearly two years on the run, U.S. Marshals arrested Joshua Smiley, 26, in a suburb in Indianapolis. He’s wanted for crimes up there, but he’s wanted for shooting and killing Dillon Crum at his Amsterdam Street home in August 2021. After hearing the news he was arrested, the family feels this is one step towards closure.

Dillon Crum’s fiancé, Kaysha Haygood, says their daughter was at home during the brutal attack that killed her father.

“She was there. She witnessed his murder, and she was assaulted,” explained Haygood. “And then to now and knowing he was still out there, scared her alive.”

Now after hearing the news, Haygood says her daughter can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“How did she react to the news?” WKRG News 5’s Jeremy Jones asked.

“So happy. She was so happy. She was like, ‘oh yes thank you!'” replied Haygood.

“You know, nothing can bring him back,” explained Jacqueline Stewart, Crum’s mother. “But you know, we have to hope for closure and you know this is just the answer to a daily prayer.”

“It’s been very hard for me to see my mother and my sister over there just in so much pain without him,” explained Madison Stewart, Dillon’s sister. “He was my best friend.”

Smiley faces capital murder, so if he’s convicted for Crum’s murder, he’ll face the death penalty.

U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis says Smiley’s arrest is part of Operation Northstar, which is the U.S. Marshals’ tactical program to get those wanted for crimes behind bars.

“I think that’s where you want to send a message to people that you’re not going to be able to just hide,” explained Davis. “Quite frankly, this is gonna sound corny, but I have to say we always find our person. And so in that case, we want people to think twice because just driving across town, driving to another state, getting on a plane and even going to another country.”

Crum’s family tries to hold on to what they can of Dillon’s memory. Now that Smiley is in custody, they have to prepare themselves for the criminal trial. They hope for a speedy one with a guilty verdict.

“If it was up to me, I would just put him in a solitary room with pictures of my son and my son and his daughter,” said Jacqueline Stewart.

“No one should have to lose anyone in their family like this,” said Madison Stewart. “No one should have to go through this.”

Smiley remains in custody in Indiana, and he will be extradited back to Mobile to face his capital murder charge.