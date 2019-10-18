Family confirms missing Army vet, Caleb Rios, found deceased in Wyo. mountains

Breaking News
by: WATE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Caleb Rios. (Photo via Rios family)

(WATE) – Officials located the body of missing Army veteran, Caleb Rios, in the mountains of Wyoming on Thursday, according to his father, Eric Rios.

Eric Rios shared with WATE 6 On Your side reporter Laura Halm late Thursday that his son’s body had been found.

Caleb Rios had last been seen Oct. 1 in St. Charles County, Missouri.

Rios had shared with WATE days ago that part of the search for Caleb counted national parks, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; as well as the Glacier mountains and the Rocky mountains – due to Caleb’s internet search history.

“Thank you for sharing the story and helping us try and find him,” Eric Rios said Thursday night.

No further details were yet available.

