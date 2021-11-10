Family attorney for UA student found dead in Tuscaloosa holds press conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A lawyer for the family of Garrett Walker, the University of Alabama student whose body was recovered in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Garrett’s body was recovered from the Black Warrior River Tuesday afternoon after a two-day search. He was reported missing on Monday after he was reportedly last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Walker’s parents reported him missing after his phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk. During the investigation, TPD recovered a clothing item from the Black Warrior River that’s believed to belong to Walker.

Attorney Josh Hayes addressed the media Wednesday saying Walker’s family is grieving at this time and more information will be released soon as authorities continue their investigation. He also encouraged anyone who may know something about Walker’s disappearance to contact TPD as soon as possible.

The entire press conference can be found in the video player above.