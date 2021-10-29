Family and friends mourn victim shot dead at Mobile Family Dollar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends held a candlelight vigil this evening for 23-year-old Jermone Ryals.

Ryals was shot dead at the Family Dollar on Pleasant Valley Road this past Wednesday. His family and friends gathered at that very location, as they continue to make sense of it all.

Ryal’s aunt, Lora Alexander, described her nephew as outgoing, intelligent, and lovable.

“To know Jerome, was to love him, and her family is taking his death very hard,” Alexander said. “It’s a really hard situation, but we try to get through it each day. But they really took someone whose family loved them unconditionally, you know. They really ripped this family apart.”

Theresa Ryals, Jermone’s mother, reflected on the memories she will not be able to make with her son.

“What that person who took — my son — doesn’t understand is we’ll never hear him say, ‘Mom or dad

I’m about to have a baby,’ or ‘Mom or dad what do you think about me marrying this girl?”

As the Mobile Police Department continues to investigate this case, this broken family is begging anyone in the community who may know something, to speak up.

“Turn yourself in — because just like you ruined our family life. He could go out there and ruin someone else’s family life,” said Alexander. “He just needs to be off the street.”

If you have any information about Ryals’ death, call the Mobile Police Department.